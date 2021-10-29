West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of WTBA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,685. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in West Bancorporation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of West Bancorporation worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

