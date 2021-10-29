Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BDRBF stock remained flat at $$1.62 during trading on Friday. 1,408,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

