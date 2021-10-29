Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.690-2.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.390-$2.410 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 1,853,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,805. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

