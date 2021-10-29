$1.13 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.26. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,111. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

