Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

BY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 66,227 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 550,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 42,924 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 218,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,124. The firm has a market cap of $972.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

