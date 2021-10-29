Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $100.49. 102,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

