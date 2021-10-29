LianBio (LIAN) Announces November 2nd IPO

LianBio (LIAN) plans to raise $325 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 20,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

LianBio has a market-cap of $1.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

LianBio provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong Taiwan and Macau, and other Asian markets. China is the second-largest pharmaceutical market in the world. We have entered into high-value strategic collaborations with Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”), which offers optionality to leverage its broad reach and commercial infrastructure in Greater China, and BridgeBio Pharma LLC (“BridgeBio”), which provides preferential access to an innovative pipeline of more than 20 product candidates in development. In less than three years, we have assembled a strong pipeline of nine assets across five therapeutic areas, each with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. We plan to initiate four registrational studies over the next 12 to 18 months to advance our product candidates towards regulatory approval in China. (Note: LianBio moved its pricing date back by a day – for the second time – to Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021. The deal had been delayed to Thursday night, Oct. 28, 2021, from its original timing of Wednesday night on Oct. 27.) “.

LianBio was founded in 2019 and has 87 employees. The company is located at 103 Carnegie Center Drive, Suite 215 Princeton, NJ 08540 and can be reached via phone at (609) 486-2308 or on the web at http://www.lianbio.com/.

