Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 218.0% in October

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the September 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 865.6 days.

OTCMKTS CTTAF traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $116.50. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $158.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.