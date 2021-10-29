Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Grows By 216.7%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,213. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLPBY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.