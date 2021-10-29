SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $74.13 Average PT from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. 1,132,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,363. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

