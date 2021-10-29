Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $38.11. 840,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avnet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Avnet worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

