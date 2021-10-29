Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Decreases By 65.2%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 172,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

