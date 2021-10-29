Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PENMF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. 665,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,438. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.01. Peninsula Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

