Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PENMF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. 665,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,438. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.01. Peninsula Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

