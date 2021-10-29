ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.39

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $17,338.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

