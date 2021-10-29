Kleros (PNK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.25 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $81.65 million and $3.25 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00555129 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,100,649 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.