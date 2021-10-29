US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.34. US Ecology also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 95,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,600. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

