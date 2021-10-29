Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,435. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.