$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Methanex reported sales of $811.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 414,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

