Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.83 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.92.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 565,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

