Gemini Dollar Market Cap Tops $147.75 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.75 million and $11.35 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00229446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00099658 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,318,472 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

