Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 71.8% in October

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 197.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.