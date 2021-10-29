Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the September 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Telefónica stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 1,274,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.