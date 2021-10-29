$201.37 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $201.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $223.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $821.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 970,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,494. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 21,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

