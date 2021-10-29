Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 94,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:OPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 8,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,891. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.
Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.