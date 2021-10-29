Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 94,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 8,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,891. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of Magnum Opus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

