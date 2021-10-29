Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 53,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Civeo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civeo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Civeo worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.