Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.350-$16.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.07-4.17 EPS.

TDY stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.22. 395,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.58 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.