Primecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $926,606.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $926,606.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,270,675 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

