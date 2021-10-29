InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.42). InflaRx reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of InflaRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

IFRX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.24. 6,953,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

