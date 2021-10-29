Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report $899.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.31 million. OneMain posted sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 620.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneMain by 292.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 104,912 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in OneMain by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. 2,014,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,575. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

