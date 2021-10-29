ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

