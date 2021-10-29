Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,376. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

