MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 290.8% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. 88,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0582 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 211,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $5,220,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

