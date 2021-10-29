Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,687,700 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the September 30th total of 794,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 801.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFNNF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

