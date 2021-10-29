Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 922,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.20. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.