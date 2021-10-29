Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%.

EBC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 738,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,118. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

