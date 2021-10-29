CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CareDx stock traded down $19.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. CareDx has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareDx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 263.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of CareDx worth $45,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

