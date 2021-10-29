Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.