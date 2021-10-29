Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.80. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 276.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

LBRDK traded down $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. 1,315,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.