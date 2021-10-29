Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

KLDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KLDO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.