Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ribbon Communications updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 340,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,120. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ribbon Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 26,877.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

