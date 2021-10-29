Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Invacare updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invacare stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Invacare worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

