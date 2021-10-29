Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 26.21%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Riverview Bancorp worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

