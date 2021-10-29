Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Increases By 171.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

EGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

