CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

CTO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 26,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.