Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 281,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 103,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.