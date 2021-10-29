Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 869 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68.

AC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.35. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $803.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $43.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

