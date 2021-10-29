Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph W. Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameresco alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00.

Ameresco stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. 770,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,791. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 208.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.