Douglas E. Brooks Buys 625 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.60. 366,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

