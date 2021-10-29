Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,100 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE SUP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 89,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.82. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

