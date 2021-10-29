Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.00. 1,356,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,063. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

